High Purity Alumina Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 16.7 % during 2020-2022

High purity alumina is an alumina with a minimum purity level of 99.99%. It is used as a base material for manufacturing light emitting diodes (LEDs), electronic displays, separator for lithium ion batteries in automotive industry, surgical tools and instruments in medical industry. High purity alumina exhibits increasing application owing to its superior properties such as high brightness, corrosion resistance, crack resistance and its ability to withstand extreme temperatures. In 2015, the global high purity alumina market was valued at $1,535 million and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 16.7 % during 2016-2022.

Key Players: The key players profiled in the report include Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Baikowski SAS, Alcoa Inc., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd, Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd.

Increasing demand for high purity alumina across the globe, coupled with government support leading to growing adoption of LEDs, drives the size of global high purity alumina market. In addition, technological advancements and growth in application industries such as semiconductors, automotive and medical, are also driving the world market for high purity alumina. However, higher cost of production may impede the market growth in the near future, owing to the emergence of any cost alternative product into the market.

Based on type of high purity alumina, the market is segmented into 4N, 5N and 6N. Technological developments in production processes would lead to a lower cost of production. The prices for high purity alumina are expected to decrease in the near future. In 2015, the 4N segment occupied more than half of the market share in terms of volume in global hpa market. Based on application, the market is segmented into LED bulbs, electronic displays, automotive, medical and others. Based on production technology, the market is segmented into hydrolysis and hydrochloric acid (HCL) leaching.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global high purity alumina, with China and Japan as major countries contributing to the growth. Increasing population coupled with rising adoption of government initiatives to save energy are significant factors leading to the growth of the high purity alumina market in the Asia-Pacific region.

