Mobile BI Market Booming at a Highest CAGR of 21.6% to Estimated $15,990 million Growth by 2023 with top Key players SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute

The Global Mobile BI Market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue.

The global mobile BI market report is segmented into application, industry vertical, type, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud and security management, sales and marketing management (customer engagement and analysis), predictive asset maintenance, risk and compliance management, supply chain management & operations, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (manufacturing, education, transportation, and logistics). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into software and services. The regional market is further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management (Customer Engagement and Analysis)

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Supply Chain Management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (manufacturing, Education, Transportation and Logistics)

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Mobile BI market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

