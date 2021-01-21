Cloud Orchestration Market will grow at Highest CAGR of 21.8% to hit $13,633 Million by 2023 | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace US, Red Hat, VMware
The Global Cloud Orchestration Market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023.
Cloud Orchestration Market is a complete solution package offered by cloud solution providers, to host, manage, and maintain business process setup with cloud computing solutions, such as dashboard composing, structure allotment, platform architecting, and others, to all user types including large and small & medium enterprises. Growth in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes have contributed to the growth of the cloud orchestration in the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, LAMEA is expected to hold least market share in cloud orchestration as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction, but the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report: Amazon Web Services Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FlexiScale Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace US Inc., Red Hat Inc., VMware Inc.
Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.
By Solution
- Configuration
- Managed Support
- Portable Service
- Others (Monitoring and Security)
By Deployment Model
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
By User Type
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government & Education
- Healthcare
- Telecom & IT
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Media & Entertainment
The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Cloud Orchestration market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.
Scope of the report:
This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.
Scope of the study:
- The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics
- It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market
- The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector
- It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario
- The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.
Key points from Table of Content:
1 Cloud Orchestration Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Cloud Orchestration Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Cloud Orchestration Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Cloud Orchestration Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Cloud Orchestration Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Cloud Orchestration Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Cloud Orchestration Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Cloud Orchestration Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Cloud Orchestration Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
