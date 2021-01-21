E-mail Encryption Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2023 | Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Proofpoint, ZIX Corporation

Encryption is one of the fastest emerging data security solutions, which protects confidential data from being accessed by unintended users. Various organizations have adopted the encryption method to safeguard their sensitive data. Furthermore, large number of organizations have adopted encryption to abide by the safety and data privacy compliance regulations. In addition, several data privacy legislations have mandated the use of encryption or cite encryption as a measure for data protection. The global e-mail encryption market is driven by rise in demand for cloud-based services, privacy regulations, and increase in data security concerns. However, high cost of encryption solutions hinders the e-mail encryption market growth.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: HP Development Company, L.P., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., McAfee (Intel), Trend Micro, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Proofpoint, ZIX Corporation, and Entrust, Inc.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

E-mail Encryption Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the E-mail Encryption market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

Key points from Table of Content:

1 E-mail Encryption Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global E-mail Encryption Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 E-mail Encryption Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 E-mail Encryption Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global E-mail Encryption Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global E-mail Encryption Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global E-mail Encryption Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global E-mail Encryption Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 E-mail Encryption Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

