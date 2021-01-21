DevOps Market Will Reach at a Highest CAGR by 2023 With Top Key Players IBM, Oracle, AWS, HP, Microsoft, Red Hat, Google
DevOps provide systematic approach of automated tasks with open & flexible tools to deliver continuous improvement in the business processes. DevOps solutions provides extended services on multiple applications including software development & testing, continuous delivery, application management, fast forward product innovation, and others to the enterprises.
It helps to automate complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and continuous process improvement. In the recent years, applications related to integrated processes set-up have given rise to DevOps implementation among the end users from both public & private sector. The factors that drive the DevOps market are increase in adoption of process automated software by several end users including SMEs and large enterprises, due to low cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services. In addition, enhancement in operational effectiveness and demand for automated business processes implementation among enterprises from various sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, retail, manufacturing, and others are expected to fuel the DevOps market growth during the forecast period. However, technology integration with existing process and high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the DevOps market growth.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Microsoft Corporation
- EMC Corporation
- VersionOne, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- CA Technologies
DevOps Market Key Segments
By Solution
- Monitoring & Performance Management
- Lifecycle Management
- Analytics
- Delivery & Operations Management
- Testing & Development
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
By End User
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.
The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the DevOps market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.
Scope of the report:
This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.
Scope of the study:
- The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics
- It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market
- The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector
- It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario
- The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.
Key points from Table of Content:
1 DevOps Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global DevOps Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 DevOps Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 DevOps Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global DevOps Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global DevOps Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global DevOps Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global DevOps Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 DevOps Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
