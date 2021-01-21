Smart Textile Market is expected to expand at an impressive rate by 2022 with leading players Google Inc., Gentherm Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Sensoria Inc., Textronics Adidas

The Global Smart Textile Market size is expected to reach $5,369 million by 2022 from $943 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 28.4% from 2016 to 2022. The global smart textile market is thriving and witnessing significant growth owing to the numerous applications in various industries. Smart textiles having superior performance attributes with applications ranging from simple use in clothing and entertainment to more complicated military & defense, healthcare, automotive, and sport & fitness. A smart textile is developed to meet the specified high performance needs of a particular end user apart from furnishing and conventional clothing. Smart textile is a material that senses, reacts, and monitors the stimuli or environmental conditions, such as thermal, mechanical, chemical, magnetic, or other sources.

Some of the key players of Smart Textile Market:

DuPont de Nemours & Co.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Google Inc.

Gentherm Inc.

Schoeller Textiles AG

Sensoria Inc.

Textronics

Adidas

Ohmatex

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Textile market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Textile market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Global Smart Textile Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Smart Textile Market – Key Takeaways

3. Global Smart Textile Market – Market Landscape

4. Global Smart Textile Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. Global Smart Textile Market –Analysis

6. Smart Textile Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Smart Textile Market Analysis– By Product

8. Global Smart Textile Market Analysis– By Application

9. Global Smart Textile Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Smart Textile Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022

11. Europe Smart Textile Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022

12. Asia Pacific Smart Textile Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022

13. Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022

14. South and Central America Smart Textile Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022

15. Smart Textile Market –Industry Landscape

16. Smart Textile Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

