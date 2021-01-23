CONVERSATIONAL COMPUTING PLATFORM MARKET COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS & GLOBAL OUTLOOK 2026| KEY PLAYERS ARE GOOGLE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC., IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT AND OTHERS

A New Global Conversational Computing Platform Market research report revealed by the “Data Bridge Market research” examines the overall market and presents the development status and forecast for the market in different regions around the globe

Global conversational computing platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of chatbots and rising digitalisation are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Emerging Key Market players of the Market are included in the CONVERSATIONAL COMPUTING PLATFORM research report. Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., Tresm Labs, Accenture, Apexchat, Everyware., Zendesk, Speech Morphing, Inc, Sciensio, Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd, Cognigy GmbH, Botpress, Inc., Just AI., G2 Crowd, Inc., Senseforth, Inc., Cisco, avaamo and others.

By Type (Virtual digital assistants, Chatbots),

Application (Technical Support, Shopping, Booking Travel Arrangements),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Regional Market scope is mentioned in the report by covering the Regions like South America, North America, Middle east and Africa, Asia and Pacific region and Europe, This Conversational Computing Platform research report also focuses on the other vital regions of the world

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of chatbots on messaging apps is driving the market growth

Increasing use of AI in conversational computing platform will also propel the market growth

Growing application of conversational computing platform in e-commerce acts as a driver for the market

Rising usage of voice-based assistants will also drive the market

Growing adoption of smartphones among population will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing concern related to data privacy will restrain the market growth

Rising unwanted actions performed by conversational computing platforms will also hamper the market growth

Conversational Computing Platform Market Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Conversational computing platform Market Landscape

Part 04: Conversational computing platform Market Sizing

Part 05: Conversational computing platform Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Global conversational computing platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

