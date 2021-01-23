RTLS for Healthcare Market Expected to Reach USD 3509.5 billion by 2025 – Stanley, Zebra, Aruba Networks, Teletracking, Centrak, Impinj, Airista, Sonitor, Versus, Identec

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 19,2020 – Global RTLS for Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 755.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The RTLS for Healthcare Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The RTLS For Healthcare market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The RTLS (Real Time Location System) is referred to as location based services which can track and identify the location of the individuals, objects, assets and equipment in real time basis. Enhanced market competitiveness coupled with the rise of startups providing innovative & customized RTLS solutions based on newer technologies, high return of investment and safety & security concerns in the healthcare sector are the substantial driving factor of the market across the world. Furthermore, Development of hybrid RTLS solution is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. In addition, RTLS for healthcare sector is utilized to track patients, staff on sequence of images and valuable assets. The system has the ability to collect ample amount of locating data by following the individuals or objects while recording their locations on real time basis. These factors also propelling the demand of RTLS for healthcare across the globe. However, concerns related to data security & privacy, negative feedback from RTLS and high cost of acquisition & maintenance are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Technology:

– RFID

– Wi-Fi

– UWB

– BLE

– Infrared

– Ultrasound

– Others

By Application:

– Inventory Management

– Personnel Management

– Access Control

– Environment Monitoring

– Supply Chain Management

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

