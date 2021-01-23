Cardiac Biomarkers Market Projected to Reach USD 4,957.1 million by 2025 – Roche, Abbott, Siemens, Alere, Becton, Bio-Rad, BioMerieux, Randox, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher

Sameer Joshi

Global cardiac biomarkers market is valued at approximately USD 1,241 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases cost effective device, non-invasive method, accuracy in prediction, helpful in clinical trials, multi-application, increasing point of care application along with the technological advancements using cardiac biomarkers are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of cardiac biomarkers globally.

On the basis of segmentation, the cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into type, application and location of testing. The type segment of global Cardiac Biomarkers market is classified into creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T.I), myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP), ischemia modified albumin, others. Based on application segment the global cardiac biomarkers market is classified into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications of which myocardial infarction holds the highest share in the global cardiac biomarkers market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The location of testing segment includes point of care testing and laboratory testing of which point of care accounts for the fastest growing segment due to clinicians and doctors mainly use point of care cardiac testing for quick testing and monitoring patients who are having chest pain.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

– Myoglobin

– Troponins (T and I)

– Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

– Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

– Others

By Application:

– Congestive Heart Failure

– Myocardial Infarction

– Atherosclerosis

– Acute Coronary Syndrome

– Others

By Location of testing:

– Laboratory testing

– Point of care testing

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

– ROW

o Middle East & Africa

