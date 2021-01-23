Blockchain Market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2019-2027: Leading Players IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Accenture,Amazon Web Services,SAP Se

The global blockchain market was valued at US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 162.84 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 68.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The increasing proliferation of Blockchain technology in various industries ranging from BFSI to retail is pushing the government and companies worldwide to focus and invest in Blockchain technology. Presently, Blockchain technology has a variety of use cases in the BFSI sector, and over the past few years, the applications of Blockchain in payments, smart contracts, document management, and others have been growing at an exponential rate. The successful implementation of Blockchain in BFSI sector attracted interest from other industries such as retail, logistics, government towards the benefits offered by Blockchain such as increased operational efficiency and reduced costs in various business functions. Blockchain technology is developing at an exponential pace with more and more companies and startups expanding their innovative blockchain solutions portfolio. As use cases associated with blockchain and areas of demand have risen, startups have adopted blockchain technology to meet growing consumer demands. Blockchain technology helps in reducing documentation and compliance costs.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100002172/

Blockchain Market – List of Companies

IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Accenture Amazon Web Services SAP Se Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) Oracle Corporation Intel Corporation Ripple Bitfury Group

North America holds the majority revenue share in the global blockchain market. The fast growth and adoption in North America is primarily driven by the growing demand of blockchain solutions from various industries such as BFSI, Retail, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Media & Entertainment. With big market players such as IBM, Microsoft and Accenture, a large number of start-ups are also entering the blockchain marketplace to develop innovative blockchain based solutions and services. These start-ups, further, receiving a considerable amount of funding from the investors. Growing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America are also anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the global blockchain market in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 owing to the supportive government initiatives.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100002172/

The global blockchain market is bifurcated by application segment into payments, exchanges, smart contracts, documentation, digital identity, governance, risk & compliance, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global blockchain market is further segmented into BFSI, Retail, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Geographically, the global blockchain market is divided into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The overall blockchain market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the blockchain market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blockchain technology.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100002172/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]