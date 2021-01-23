EV Charging Infrastructure Market 2020 is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players ABB Ltd.,ABM Industries Incorporated,Bosch Automotive Service Solution,ChargePoint, Inc.,DELTA ELECTRONICS,Driivz Ltd.

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The continuously rising number of electric vehicles in the US has led to an increase in demand and the number of EV charging infrastructures. There was a steady rise in the need for public charging stations in the developed as well as developing economies globally. A key area in the electric vehicle sector is currently characterized by a high level of innovation activity, for the quick and efficient charging system. Increase in electric vehicles fleet has increased the number charging station across many countries, which are caused by various factors. Thus, increasing electric vehicle production across the globe and strict governmental rules are directly impacting on the growth of EV Charging Infrastructure market in the current scenario.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004786/

EV Charging Infrastructure Market – List of Companies

1. ABB Ltd.

2. ABM Industries Incorporated

3. Bosch Automotive Service Solution

4. ChargePoint, Inc.

5. DELTA ELECTRONICS

6. Driivz Ltd.

7. EVbox

8. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

9. Siemens AG

10. Tesla, Inc.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the EV Charging Infrastructure market in the coming years is the advancement in technologies, and thus, the automakers are focusing towards the development of mobile EV charging infrastructure for charging the vehicles where ever needed. The mobile EV charging infrastructure is developing under Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and Charging as a Service (CaaS) option. This service can be served to event organizers or to any site where temporary and instant EV charging is required. Mobile EV Charging Infrastructure is an upcoming technology to provide a better experience to its customers and thus enhance the adoption of these charging infrastructure in the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the EV Charging Infrastructure market.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004786/

The trend of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is growing at an exponential growth rate. The high adoption rate of electric vehicle globally is demanding the requirement of quick and efficient charging stations for charging of the electric vehicle. The Government globally is focusing on taking various initiatives to develop and install EV charging stations. For instance, the US government launched an Energy Program at work named “Charge Georgia.” Under this initiative, the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state of Georgia has increased significantly, which permit the EV Charging Infrastructure market to prosper in the forecast period.

EV Charging Infrastructure market by charger type is segmented into public and private chargers. Private charger holds the highest market share. The number of EVs for personal usage is consistently growing, and with the growth of EVs, the demand EV charging infrastructure is also witnessing significant growth rate in the private sector. The new designs are smaller in size and are robust with higher output capacity. These factors are expected to increase the installation of private EV chargers, which is anticipated to drive the EV Charging Infrastructure market for private chargers in the coming years.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004786/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global EV Charging Infrastructure market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global EV Charging Infrastructure market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]