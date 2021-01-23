Kaolin Market Expected To Experience a Positive Growth to 2027-BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Imerys S.A, I-Minerals

Kaolin or china clay is a naturally available white clay. It is widely used in the making of paper, rubber, paint and many other products. The white color of the kaolin is naturally occurring or may be due to processing which removes color-bearing compounds and minerals. The primary component in kaolin is the mineral kaolinite which is a hydrous aluminum silicate. Other uses of Kaolin including cable insulation, specialty films and fertilizers.

This market intelligence report on Kaolin market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Kaolin market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

BASF SE

Burgess Pigment Company

Imerys S.A

I-Minerals Inc.

KaMin LLC.

Kerakaolin, PLC.

LB MINERALS, s.r.o.

Quarzwerke GmbH

Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin Company

The global kaolin market is segmented on the basis of process and application. On the basis of process, the kaolin market is segmented into water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated and surface-modified & unprocessed. The kaolin market on the basis of the application is classified into paper, ceramics, fiberglass, plastic, paint & coatings, rubber and others.

