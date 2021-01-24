Heparin Market Strategic Assessment and Latest Innovations Report 2020-2027: By key Players laxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter, Leo Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Others

Heparin is a blood thinner or disaccharide anticoagulant which prevents the formation of blood clots and is produced in the body by mast cells and basophils. It is a naturally occurring anticoagulant released from mast cells. Heparin is also known as Unfractionated heparin (UH) is a heterogeneous preparation of anionic, sulfated glycosaminoglycan polymer. Its mechanism of action includes binding reversibly to antithrombin III (ATIII) and significantly accelerates the rate at which ATIII inactivates coagulation enzymes thrombin (factor IIa) and factor Xa.

Key Competitors In Heparin Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter, Leo Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Aspen Holdings, B. Braun Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, EMD Millipore And Others

The “Global Heparin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the in pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of heparin market with detailed market segmentation by type, by route of administration, by application, end user and geography. The global heparin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heparin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Low Molecular Weight Heparin, Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin, Unfractionated Heparin); Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous);

By Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Renal Impairment, Coronary Artery Disease, Others);

By End User (Hospitals, Blood and stem cell banks, Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

