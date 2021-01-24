Warehouse Robotics Market Segmented by Product, Prime Producers, Geography Traits & Forecasts to 2023 | ABB, Fanuc, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric, Amazon.com, Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics

The New Report “Warehouse Robotics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Warehouse management is critical to any logistics system and is an essential part of the supply chain management. Cost and saving on time are desired in the current supply chain; thus companies focus on strategies to enhance the warehouse robotics market share. Robotics is a technology that designs, constructs, develops, and operates robots and its automation. Robots are intelligent devices that contain sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency.

Integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. For instance, an autonomous mobile robot can adapt to the changing surrounding and its application is expected to increase the efficiency in delivering merchandise from the shelf to the workstation and maximize the use of the storage area.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com, Inc., Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG.

Increased demand for automation, saving time, and reduction in cost due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology will drive the warehouse robotics market growth. Companies are willing to make investments on new technologies to exceed customer service expectations, promote efficiency, improve consistency, reduce operating costs, and decrease human error. Hence, warehouse robotics technology has gained quite a bit of popularity. Initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users will hamper the growth of the warehouse robotics market. The opportunities offered by the global warehouse robotics market are adoption of warehouse robotics by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), penetration in Asia-Pacific & LAMEA, growth in E-commerce, and alternatives to human capital due to rise in labor costs.

KEY BENEFITS



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Warehouse Robotics equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2023 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Size

2.2 Warehouse Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Warehouse Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Warehouse Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Warehouse Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Warehouse Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

