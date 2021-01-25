Europe Dental Implants Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Top Players Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG

The Europe dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 3,076.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,581.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of oral diseases and lack of awareness for oral hygiene in dental implants. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the dearth of skilled professionals in the dental laboratories.

In the recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trendy treatment involves travel outside of the local healthcare system to receive services at a substantially lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expense.

The List of Companies – Europe Dental Implants Market

Danaher Dentsply Sirona Zimmer Biomet Institut Straumann AG AVINENT OSSTEM IMPLANT Bicon, LLC DIO IMPLANT DENTIUM Adin Global

Travelling abroad for dental tourism to some of the European countries make a preferred option for patients in US and Britain. Healthcare in these countries is extremely expensive and affordability isn’t the only thing people need to watch out for when choosing a country to have your dental implant service. The quality of dental care in Spain hasn’t affected due to its cost-affectivity. Spanish dentistry has always been affordable as their economy is undergoing severe deflation that pushes the price of its dental care even further than normal. Some of the frequent visitors of Spain in case of dental tourism includes the British, the Irish, and the Germans.

Spain is expected to lead the market in the Europe region due to the improved dental technology in order to attract patients. Moreover, the Spanish companies are increasing their footholds in to distant geographies so as to sustain in the highly competitive dental implants market, which also helps to propel the growth for dental implants market in the region. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

