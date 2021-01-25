North America Dental Implants Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann

The North America dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 1,935.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,036.8 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in dental implants. However, the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the high costs of dental implants & dental implants and limited reimbursements.

As per the analysis of the National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. The majority of the sparse population across the US suffers from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. As per the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Moreover, 40 million people, on average are missing all of their teeth in the United States. Also, the ACP estimated that this number is projected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing tooth decay and cavity.

Moreover, according to the Centers for Diseases and Prevention 2015-2016, the prevalence of total caries was 45.8% in the US, and untreated caries was 13.0% among youth aged 2–19 years. The prevalence of untreated caries in permanent or primary teeth among youth aged 2–19 years was 13.0%. The prevalence among youth aged 2–5 (8.8%) was lower as compared with the teenaged 6–11 (15.3%) and 12–19 (13.4%). Thus, the high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss is likely to propel the growth of the dental implants market in the region.

The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to the rising incidences of dental diseases and periodontal diseases in the region. Moreover, a growing number of startup companies operating in the healthcare and dental sector in the North American region is also helping to propel the growth for the dental implants market.

