North America Immunochemistry Market is Booming Massively by 2027 with Top Players PerkinElmer, Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB

The North America immunochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 1,536.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 806.34 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Abcam Plc Agilent Technologies, Bio SB Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Cell Signalling Technology, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The countries in the region are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their business. It is likely to be a major factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years. With rising costs of production against their practices, the healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to entertain their investors. The markets in some growing economies are expected to be an essential part of offering more reliable and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their industry and geographic scope.

Also, the rising advancements in the biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of a more significant number of immunoassay systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. There are new opportunities in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics in emerging countries. Hence, healthcare companies can target patients or consumers in a developing nation.

There has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure of the countries during the previous years. As per World Bank in the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, healthcare expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Mexico at 6.3% and Brazil at 8.3%. Thus, the rising number of infectious disease incidences and advancements are likely to boost the market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

