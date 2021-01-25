North America Bread Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Aryzta, Rich Products, Britannia Industries, CSC Brands, L.P., Finsbury Food Group

Stagnant growth for the demand of different types of bread from end consumers to escalate the North America bread market at a CAGR of 3.5%

The North America bread market is accounted to US$ 30,471.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 41,227.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The List of Companies – North America Bread Market

Associated British Foods plc Cargill, Incorporated Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A Aryzta AG Rich Products Corporation Britannia Industries CSC Brands, L.P. Finsbury Food Group Plc Conagra Inc. Premier Foods Group Limited

Bread is widely consumed as a staple among consumers in most countries in the North America region. Loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, are among the significant types of bread that are consumed on a large scale. Rising disposable income and the inclination of consumers towards exploring new tastes & flavors are responsible for driving heavy traffic at restaurants, QSRs, and cafes. The trend of hanging out at these places is prevalent among youngsters, especially teenagers. This fact is responsible for the growth of fast-food, which indirectly drives the growth of the bread market in the North America region. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, artisanal bakeries, and online stores, among others, are the major distribution channels for the bread market. Improvement in the distribution or retail networks of these distribution channels has uplifted the bread market at a significant rate as these channels are a feasible way for customers to buy these products. The availability of a wide range of bread and related products at a reasonable rate has attracted consumers to buy from supermarkets and hypermarkets. The number of such bakeries is on the rise in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, amongst others where demand for specialty and functional bread is high among the consumers. Furthermore, growth in unorganized distribution channels such as convenience stores and independent retailers have contributed to the growth of the bread market in rural markets of the North America region.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Bread Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 North America Bread Market – By Nature

1.3.3 North America Bread Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 North America Bread Market – By Country

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Bread Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 North America PEST Analysis

Bread Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Continuous increase in demand for different types of bread from end consumers

5.1.2 Strong growth in organised and unorganised distribution or retail network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Use of harmful additives & preservatives in bread

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Consumer inclination towards specialty & functional bread

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising demand for functional and clean label food products

Continue….

