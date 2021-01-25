Payment Gateways Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 | PayPal, SecurePay, Stripe, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Amazon Payments, 2Checkout, Adyen, First Data

Global Payment Gateways Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payment Gateways market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: PayPal, SecurePay, Stripe, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Amazon Payments, 2Checkout, Adyen, First Data, CCBill, Tenpay Boleto, Ping++, PayU, GMO, Paymill, OneCard, Alipay, MOLPay CashU

This study considers the Payment Gateways value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Payment Gateways market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Payment Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Payment Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Payment Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Payment Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Payment Gateways by Players

4 Payment Gateways by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Payment Gateways Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PayPal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.1.3 PayPal Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PayPal News

11.2 SecurePay

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.2.3 SecurePay Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SecurePay News

11.3 Stripe

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.3.3 Stripe Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Stripe News

11.4 Authorize.net

