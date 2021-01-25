Intelligent Video Market Set to Register 19.7% CAGR During 2020-2025 | IBM, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Siemens

Global Intelligent Video Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes. Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases.

According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligent Video (IV) market will register a 19.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4408.4 million by 2025, from $ 2146.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intelligent Video (IV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Video (IV) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verint Systems, Honeywell International, Inc., Avigilon, Panasonic, IntelliVision, VCA Technology, Objectvideo, Inc., Qognify, Infinova, PureTech Systems, Advantech

This study considers the Intelligent Video (IV) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Video (IV) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Video (IV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Video (IV) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Video (IV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Video (IV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Intelligent Video (IV) by Players

4 Intelligent Video (IV) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Intelligent Video (IV) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Intelligent Video (IV) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Intelligent Video (IV) Product Offered

11.2.3 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Intelligent Video (IV) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. News

11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Intelligent Video (IV) Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Intelligent Video (IV) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.4 Axis Communications AB

