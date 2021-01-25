On-demand Learning Management System Market Surge at 19.1% CAGR to 2025 | Adobe Systems, SchoolKeep, Litmos, TalentLMS, Mindflashk, DoceboLMS, SAP, WizIQ, Trivantis

Global On-demand Learning Management System Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global On-demand Learning Management System market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7728.6 million by 2025, from USD 3835.9 million in 2019.

Learning management system is a software application for the reporting, tracking, documentation, and administration by e-learning training and educational courses or programs. On-demand Learning Management System is the integration of software-as-a-service platform and key features of traditional learning management system. The adoption of cloud platform in learning management system provides advanced features such as remote location access, reduced maintenance cost, as well as flexibility and scalability.

Learning management system solutions provide various benefits such as better learning experience, better learning environment, and instant feedback in comparison with other solutions. Increasing adoption of gamification for education and training purposes is in turn, accelerating growth of the market for On-demand Learning Management System.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe Systems, SchoolKeep, Litmos, TalentLMS, Mindflashk, DoceboLMS, SAP, WizIQ, Trivantis, Latitude Learning LMS

The On-demand Learning Management System market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public

Private Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic

Corporate

Government

