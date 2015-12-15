Global Home Security Market Research Insights by Detailed Study, Size & Share, User Demand, Components, Distribution Channel, Verticals and Business Growth Analysis 2025
The research report on Global Home Security Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global Home Security Market. In addition, this report covers significant details about the market size, profit estimations, and market share to provide an accurate prediction about the Global Home Security Market. Furthermore, the Global Home Security Market report offers a precise competitive analysis focusing growth strategies implemented by the service providers. The Global Home Security Market report also studies valuable source of significant data for market growth strategies. Additionally, the report offers historical as well as futuristic revenue, cost, supply data, demand, distributor, and value chain analysis. This report comprises complete information which improves the scope, understanding, and application of the Global Home Security Market report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Home Security market will register a 50.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5120.7 million by 2025, from $ 1012.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Home Security business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Home Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Home Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Equipment
Electronic Lock
Video Surveillance
Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers
Intruder Alarms
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Villa
Apartment
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Honeywell
ADT
Panasonic
Samsung
Securitas
Scout Alarm
Vivint
LifeShield
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Home Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Home Security market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Home Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Home Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Home Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Home Security Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Home Security Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Home Security Segment by Type
2.2.1 Equipment
2.2.3 Video Surveillance
2.2.4 Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers
2.2.5 Intruder Alarms
2.2.6 Services
2.3 Home Security Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Home Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Home Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Home Security Segment by Application
2.4.1 Villa
2.4.2 Apartment
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Home Security Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Home Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Home Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Home Security by Players
3.1 Global Home Security Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Home Security Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Home Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Home Security by Regions
4.1 Home Security Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Home Security Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Home Security Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Home Security Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Home Security Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Home Security Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Home Security Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Home Security Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Home Security Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Home Security Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Home Security Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Home Security by Countries
7.2 Europe Home Security Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Home Security Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Home Security by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Home Security Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Home Security Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Home Security Market Forecast
10.1 Global Home Security Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Home Security Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Home Security Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Home Security Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Home Security Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Honeywell
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.1.3 Honeywell Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Honeywell News
11.2 ADT
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.2.3 ADT Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ADT News
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.3.3 Panasonic Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Panasonic News
11.4 Samsung
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.4.3 Samsung Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Samsung News
11.5 Securitas
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.5.3 Securitas Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Securitas News
11.6 Scout Alarm
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.6.3 Scout Alarm Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Scout Alarm News
11.7 Vivint
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.7.3 Vivint Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Vivint News
11.8 LifeShield
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Home Security Product Offered
11.8.3 LifeShield Home Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 LifeShield News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
