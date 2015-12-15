Global SBS Market Research Insights by Application, Present-Scenario, Market-Drivers, Key Companies, Organization Size and Future Forecast 2025

The research report on Global SBS Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global SBS Market. In addition, this report covers significant details about the market size, profit estimations, and market share to provide an accurate prediction about the Global SBS Market. Furthermore, the Global SBS Market report offers a precise competitive analysis focusing growth strategies implemented by the service providers. The Global SBS Market report also studies valuable source of significant data for market growth strategies. Additionally, the report offers historical as well as futuristic revenue, cost, supply data, demand, distributor, and value chain analysis. This report comprises complete information which improves the scope, understanding, and application of the Global SBS Market report.

According to this study, over the next five years the SBS market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4317.8 million by 2025, from $ 3758.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SBS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SBS market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the SBS value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Liner SBS

Radical SBS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LCY Chemical

Chimei

Kraton

LG Chem

Versalis

Dynasol

Asahi Kasei

Sibur

TSRC

KKPC

Sinopec

Jusage

Keyuan Petrochemicals

CNPC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SBS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SBS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SBS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SBS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SBS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

