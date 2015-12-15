Global eDiscovery Market Research Insights by Upcoming Technologies, Major Applications, Services, Product Analysis, Business Benefits, Opportunities and Region-wise Outlook 2025

The research report on Global eDiscovery Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global eDiscovery Market. In addition, this report covers significant details about the market size, profit estimations, and market share to provide an accurate prediction about the Global eDiscovery Market. Furthermore, the Global eDiscovery Market report offers a precise competitive analysis focusing growth strategies implemented by the service providers. The Global eDiscovery Market report also studies valuable source of significant data for market growth strategies. Additionally, the report offers historical as well as futuristic revenue, cost, supply data, demand, distributor, and value chain analysis. This report comprises complete information which improves the scope, understanding, and application of the Global eDiscovery Market report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4195464

According to this study, over the next five years the eDiscovery market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27130 million by 2025, from $ 17670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eDiscovery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the eDiscovery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Symantec Corporation

FTI Technology

IBM

Exterro

EMC

Xerox Legal Business Services

Kcura Corporation

Epiq Systems

Accessdata

HPE

Zylab

Integreon

Guidance Software

Deloitte

Consilio

DTI

FRONTEO

Kroll Ontrack

Advanced Discovery

KPMG

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

UnitedLex

Ricoh

LDiscovery

Veritas

iCONECT Development

Navigant

Recommind

PwC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ediscovery-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 eDiscovery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 eDiscovery Segment by Type

2.2.1 ECA

2.2.2 ECA

2.2.3 Review

2.2.4 Forensic Data Collection

2.2.5 Legal Hold Management

2.2.6 Other

2.3 eDiscovery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 eDiscovery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

2.4.2 Government and Regulatory Agencies

2.4.3 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

2.5 eDiscovery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global eDiscovery by Players

3.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global eDiscovery Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 eDiscovery by Regions

4.1 eDiscovery Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas eDiscovery Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC eDiscovery Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe eDiscovery Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe eDiscovery by Countries

7.2 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global eDiscovery Market Forecast

10.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Type

10.8 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Symantec Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Symantec Corporation News

11.2 FTI Technology

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.2.3 FTI Technology eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 FTI Technology News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 Exterro

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.4.3 Exterro eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Exterro News

11.5 EMC

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.5.3 EMC eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 EMC News

11.6 Xerox Legal Business Services

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.6.3 Xerox Legal Business Services eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Xerox Legal Business Services News

11.7 Kcura Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.7.3 Kcura Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Kcura Corporation News

11.8 Epiq Systems

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.8.3 Epiq Systems eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Epiq Systems News

11.9 Accessdata

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.9.3 Accessdata eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Accessdata News

11.10 HPE

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.10.3 HPE eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 HPE News

11.11 Zylab

11.12 Integreon

11.13 Guidance Software

11.14 Deloitte

11.15 Consilio

11.16 DTI

11.17 FRONTEO

11.18 Kroll Ontrack

11.19 Advanced Discovery

11.20 KPMG

11.21 Lighthouse eDiscovery

11.22 Thomson Reuters

11.23 UnitedLex

11.24 Ricoh

11.25 LDiscovery

11.26 Veritas

11.27 iCONECT Development

11.28 Navigant

11.29 Recommind

11.30 PwC

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4195464

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:



Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155