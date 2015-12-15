Global eDiscovery Market Research Insights by Upcoming Technologies, Major Applications, Services, Product Analysis, Business Benefits, Opportunities and Region-wise Outlook 2025
The research report on Global eDiscovery Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global eDiscovery Market. In addition, this report covers significant details about the market size, profit estimations, and market share to provide an accurate prediction about the Global eDiscovery Market. Furthermore, the Global eDiscovery Market report offers a precise competitive analysis focusing growth strategies implemented by the service providers. The Global eDiscovery Market report also studies valuable source of significant data for market growth strategies. Additionally, the report offers historical as well as futuristic revenue, cost, supply data, demand, distributor, and value chain analysis. This report comprises complete information which improves the scope, understanding, and application of the Global eDiscovery Market report.
According to this study, over the next five years the eDiscovery market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27130 million by 2025, from $ 17670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eDiscovery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the eDiscovery value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
ECA
Processing
Review
Forensic Data Collection
Legal Hold Management
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
Government and Regulatory Agencies
Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec Corporation
FTI Technology
IBM
Exterro
EMC
Xerox Legal Business Services
Kcura Corporation
Epiq Systems
Accessdata
HPE
Zylab
Integreon
Guidance Software
Deloitte
Consilio
DTI
FRONTEO
Kroll Ontrack
Advanced Discovery
KPMG
Lighthouse eDiscovery
Thomson Reuters
UnitedLex
Ricoh
LDiscovery
Veritas
iCONECT Development
Navigant
Recommind
PwC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 eDiscovery Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 eDiscovery Segment by Type
2.2.1 ECA
2.2.2 ECA
2.2.3 Review
2.2.4 Forensic Data Collection
2.2.5 Legal Hold Management
2.2.6 Other
2.3 eDiscovery Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 eDiscovery Segment by Application
2.4.1 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
2.4.2 Government and Regulatory Agencies
2.4.3 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
2.5 eDiscovery Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global eDiscovery by Players
3.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global eDiscovery Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 eDiscovery by Regions
4.1 eDiscovery Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas eDiscovery Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC eDiscovery Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe eDiscovery Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas eDiscovery Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC eDiscovery Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe eDiscovery by Countries
7.2 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global eDiscovery Market Forecast
10.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Type
10.8 Global eDiscovery Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Symantec Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Symantec Corporation News
11.2 FTI Technology
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.2.3 FTI Technology eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 FTI Technology News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Exterro
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.4.3 Exterro eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Exterro News
11.5 EMC
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.5.3 EMC eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 EMC News
11.6 Xerox Legal Business Services
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.6.3 Xerox Legal Business Services eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Xerox Legal Business Services News
11.7 Kcura Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.7.3 Kcura Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Kcura Corporation News
11.8 Epiq Systems
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.8.3 Epiq Systems eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Epiq Systems News
11.9 Accessdata
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.9.3 Accessdata eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Accessdata News
11.10 HPE
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.10.3 HPE eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 HPE News
11.11 Zylab
11.12 Integreon
11.13 Guidance Software
11.14 Deloitte
11.15 Consilio
11.16 DTI
11.17 FRONTEO
11.18 Kroll Ontrack
11.19 Advanced Discovery
11.20 KPMG
11.21 Lighthouse eDiscovery
11.22 Thomson Reuters
11.23 UnitedLex
11.24 Ricoh
11.25 LDiscovery
11.26 Veritas
11.27 iCONECT Development
11.28 Navigant
11.29 Recommind
11.30 PwC
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
