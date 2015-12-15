Global Airway Management Devices Market Research Insights by Strategies, Technological Trends, Market Status, Demand, Sales, Top Manufacturers and Geographical Regions Analysis 2025

The research report on Global Airway Management Devices Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global Airway Management Devices Market. In addition, this report covers significant details about the market size, profit estimations, and market share to provide an accurate prediction about the Global Airway Management Devices Market. Furthermore, the Global Airway Management Devices Market report offers a precise competitive analysis focusing growth strategies implemented by the service providers. The Global Airway Management Devices Market report also studies valuable source of significant data for market growth strategies. Additionally, the report offers historical as well as futuristic revenue, cost, supply data, demand, distributor, and value chain analysis. This report comprises complete information which improves the scope, understanding, and application of the Global Airway Management Devices Market report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Airway Management Devices market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1242.4 million by 2025, from $ 1055.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airway Management Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airway Management Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Airway Management Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Endotracheal Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Non-emergency Surgery

ICU/emergency Room

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Teleflex/LMA

TUOREN

Medtronic

Intersurgical

Carefusion

Ambu

Unomedical

Mercury Medical

Smiths Medical

Wellead

Songhang

Medline

Armstrong Medical Limited

Medis

Zhejiang Sujia

IAWA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airway Management Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Airway Management Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airway Management Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airway Management Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Airway Management Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Airway Management Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Airway Management Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Airway Management Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Endotracheal Tubes

2.2.2 Laryngeal Mask Airway

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Airway Management Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Airway Management Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Airway Management Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Airway Management Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Airway Management Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Non-emergency Surgery

2.4.2 ICU/emergency Room

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Airway Management Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Airway Management Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Airway Management Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Airway Management Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Airway Management Devices by Company

3.1 Global Airway Management Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Airway Management Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Airway Management Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Airway Management Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Airway Management Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Airway Management Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Airway Management Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Airway Management Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Airway Management Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Airway Management Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Airway Management Devices by Regions

4.1 Airway Management Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Airway Management Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Airway Management Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Airway Management Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Airway Management Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Airway Management Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Airway Management Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Airway Management Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Airway Management Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Airway Management Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Airway Management Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Airway Management Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Airway Management Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Airway Management Devices Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Airway Management Devices by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Airway Management Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Airway Management Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Airway Management Devices Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Airway Management Devices Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Airway Management Devices Distributors

10.3 Airway Management Devices Customer

11 Global Airway Management Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global Airway Management Devices Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Airway Management Devices Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Airway Management Devices Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Airway Management Devices Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Airway Management Devices Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Airway Management Devices Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Teleflex/LMA

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.1.3 Teleflex/LMA Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Teleflex/LMA Latest Developments

12.2 TUOREN

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.2.3 TUOREN Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TUOREN Latest Developments

12.3 Medtronic

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.3.3 Medtronic Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Medtronic Latest Developments

12.4 Intersurgical

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.4.3 Intersurgical Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Intersurgical Latest Developments

12.5 Carefusion

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.5.3 Carefusion Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Carefusion Latest Developments

12.6 Ambu

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.6.3 Ambu Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Ambu Latest Developments

12.7 Unomedical

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.7.3 Unomedical Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Unomedical Latest Developments

12.8 Mercury Medical

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.8.3 Mercury Medical Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Mercury Medical Latest Developments

12.9 Smiths Medical

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.9.3 Smiths Medical Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Smiths Medical Latest Developments

12.10 Wellead

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.10.3 Wellead Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Wellead Latest Developments

12.11 Songhang

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.11.3 Songhang Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Songhang Latest Developments

12.12 Medline

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.12.3 Medline Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Medline Latest Developments

12.13 Armstrong Medical Limited

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.13.3 Armstrong Medical Limited Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Armstrong Medical Limited Latest Developments

12.14 Medis

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.14.3 Medis Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Medis Latest Developments

12.15 Zhejiang Sujia

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.15.3 Zhejiang Sujia Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Zhejiang Sujia Latest Developments

12.16 IAWA

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Airway Management Devices Product Offered

12.16.3 IAWA Airway Management Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 IAWA Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

