Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Research Insights by Technology, Products Types, Distributors, Revenue, Trends, Demand Insights and Opportunity Assessment till 2025

The research report on Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market offers a detailed analysis of market features and a comprehensive study of market trends that are influencing the growth of the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 963.6 million by 2025, from $ 787.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Laboratory Information System (LIS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Laboratory Information System (LIS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

The segment of cloud-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 63%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

The hospital holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CompuGroup Medical

Neusoft

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa HealthCare

Sunquest Information Systems

A&T Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Orchard Software

Sysmex Corporation

Epic Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Psyche Systems

Dedalus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Information System (LIS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Information System (LIS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Laboratory Information System (LIS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

