Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Shaping from Growth to Value IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection & prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services, and increase in mobile payment drive the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the market are promoting market expansion, factors such as high cost of these solutions may restrict the fraud detection & prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection & prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $40,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Fraud detection & prevention solutions are solutions offered by IT vendors against fraud incidents and help to detect or prevent such future occurrences.

Key players operating in the global fraud detection & prevention market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics, and ThreatMetrix.

An exclusive Fraud Detection & Prevention Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

By Services

Professional

Managed



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

The Fraud Detection & Prevention Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Fraud Detection & Prevention Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

