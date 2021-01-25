Mobile Payment Market is Responsible for Increasing Market Share and Forecast 2023 with Top Key Players: Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited

Growth in penetration of smartphones and personal devices, such as tablets and smart watches, along with the evolving technology, has transformed an individual’s way of living. The mobile payment trend has taken over traditional payment method, owing to current cashless transactions done using mobiles as a payment method. This payment method is easy and a hassle-free way to pay money virtually. Increased adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to foster growth in the mobile payment market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.

Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S. In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay Program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth.

The report provides an overview of the Mobile Payment Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Mobile Payment industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Mobile Payment Market.

The Mobile Payment Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Payment Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Mobile Payment Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

