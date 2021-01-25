Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Expanding Massively by 2020-2023 Profiling Leading Players– Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group Plc

Enterprise resource planning is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, customer relationship management, finance, supply chain, and others. Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large-and small-& medium-sized organizations worldwide.

Key players profiled in the report cloud-based ERP market include Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group Plc., Aptean, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, Syspro, Unit4, and others.

An exclusive Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

By Component

Software

Services

By Function

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

The Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

