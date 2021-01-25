Internet of Vehicle Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers Ford Motor Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP semiconductors

The global Internet of Vehicle market was valued at $66,075 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $208,107 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2018 to 2024. Internet of Vehicles refers to the automation of vehicles, which involves the implementations of IoT technologies into vehicles. The internet of vehicle market growth is expected to witness high demand, owing to rise in in technological upgrades in automotive industry, rising internet penetration, introduction of Logistics4.0, and increase in awareness about safety measures across the globe. The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology is a pioneering technological innovation that is expected to revolutionize the automotive market. IoV refers to the technology that has various dynamics and communicates between public and vehicle networks using V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2R (vehicle-to-road), V2H (vehicle-to-human), and V2S (vehicle-to-sensor) interactions.

The key players profiled in the report are Ford Motor Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP semiconductors, Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc. The report analyses the key strategies adopted by these players and presents a detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the internet of vehicles market.

An exclusive Internet of Vehicle Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Others

The Internet of Vehicle Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Internet of Vehicle Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Internet of Vehicle Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Internet of Vehicle Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Internet of Vehicle Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Internet of Vehicle Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Internet of Vehicle Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Internet of Vehicle Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

