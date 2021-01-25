Managed Application Services Market Shaping from Growth to Value BMC Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., DXC.Technology Company

Managed application services transform application portfolios into smooth running operations that facilitate accomplishment of business goals. These services provide experienced IT professionals methodologies to maintain, support, and improve important applications of an organization. They are adopted by numerous enterprises to manage the existing business-critical applications and exclusively focus on core competencies of the business.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely BMC Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., DXC.Technology Company, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Wipro Limited, Navisite (Spectrum Enterprise), Virtustream, and YASH Technologies.

Rise in demand for end-to-end application hosting and need to improve & secure critical business applications drive the growth of the managed application services market. However, risks associated with application data security are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in application complexity and growth in investment in managed application services by small and medium enterprises (SME) are expected to present major opportunities for this market in future

The report provides an overview of the Managed Application Services Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Managed Application Services industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Managed Application Services Market.

The Managed Application Services Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Managed Application Services Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Managed Application Services Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

