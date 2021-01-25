Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market 2020 thriving worldwide By Top key players-CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

Some of the dominant players operating in the global OOB authentication market include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

An exclusive Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

Hardware OOB authentication

Phone-based OOB authentication

BY END USER

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others

The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

