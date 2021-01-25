Behavioral Biometrics Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2025 IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, NuData Security

Behavioral biometrics provide a new generation of user security solutions to identify individuals based on their behavioral traits such as speech patterns, keystrokes dynamics, and others. Significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions, rise in number of online transactions, and increase in number of frauds associated with it are the key factors driving the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. The major goal of the behavioral biometrics solutions is to protect organizations’ and individuals’ data from any unauthorized access and to provide the enhanced security to its users.

The global behavioral biometrics market is dominated by key players such as BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.

Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Keystroke Dynamics

Gait Analysis

Signature Analysis

Voice Recognition

Others

The Behavioral Biometrics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Behavioral Biometrics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Behavioral Biometrics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Behavioral Biometrics Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Behavioral Biometrics Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Behavioral Biometrics Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Behavioral Biometrics Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Behavioral Biometrics Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

