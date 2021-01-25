Huge Growth in Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 Focusing on Top Key Vendors Micrima Limited, Provista Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The “Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market”.

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer along with advanced technology for its diagnosis is expected to fuel the growth of the breast cancer diagnosis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new and better products by manufacturers is anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the breast cancer diagnosis market include, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micrima Limited, Provista Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Breast cancer is the uncontrollable growth of tumour cells in the breasts. Generally, the cancer forms in either the lobules or the ducts of the breast. There are two types of breast cancers, invasive breast cancer and non-invasive breast cancer. During recent years, there has been an increase in the cases of breast cancer in women. Recently, breast cancer is also being detected in men. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2015, more than 2,000 men would be diagnosed, and more than 400 men would die from the disease.

MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS:

The global breast cancer diagnosis market is segmented on the basis of screening type and technology. Based on screening type, the market is segmented as, laboratory tests, biopsy, imaging, and other screening types. On the basis of technology, the breast cancer diagnosis market is classified as, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), immunohistochemical (IHC), and other technologies.

The report aims to provide an overview of Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end user and geography. The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

