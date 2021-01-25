Pain Management Drugs Market Insights 2020 Global Industry Overview, Competitive Analysis & Forecasts 2027

The “Global Pain Management Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Pain Management Drugs Market”.

The rising number of people suffering from chronic pain, rising geriatric population, innovation in novel drug delivery system such as prefilled injectable dosage are few major factors driving the pain management drugs market. However there are few factors that may affect the pain management drugs market negatively which include increase in generic drugs completion, availability of pain relieving substitutes and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

Companies Mentioned:-

Abbott Laboratories

Endo Health Solutions

AstraZeneca Plc.

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Plc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Pfizer Inc.

An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience caused due to tissue damage is called as pain. Pain is caused due to injury and diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer and cancer. Pain can be acute pain or chronic pain. Chronic pain is caused due to aging conditions of body parts such as bone, joints and nerve damage whereas acute pain cased due to sudden onset of pain. Pain can be managed by using drugs to reduce the symptoms or treat pain. Pain relieving drugs such as Opioids acts through variety of physiological mechanism. Opioids are narcotic pain medications, usually used for acute pain, such as pain after surgery. Examples of pain management opioids are Morphine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Codeine.

MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS:

The global pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics and indication. Based on therapeutics, the market is segmented as Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Opioids, Antimigraine Agents and Other Non-narcotic Analgesic. On the basis of indication, the global pain management drugs market is segmented into Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Arthritic Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Migraine, Post-Operative Pain and Cancer Pain.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Pain Management Drugs Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pain Management Drugs at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the global market.

The report aims to provide an overview of Pain Management Drugs Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end user and geography. The Global Pain Management Drugs Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pain Management Drugs Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

