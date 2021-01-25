Mobile Payments Market Booming at a CAGR of 33.4% to Estimated $3,388 Billion Growth with top Key players Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited

Mobile Payments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022 and reach $3,388 billion by 2022. Mobile payment refers to the payment for goods or services or transfer of money through mobile/smartphones. The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with big brands entering the market and developing advanced technologies that provide the ease of payment using mobile/smartphones.

Leading players of Mobile Payments Market:

Orange S.A.

Vodacom Group Limited

MasterCard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel Limited

MTN Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

By Mode of Transaction

Short Message Service (SMS)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

By Type of Mobile Payment

Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

Mobile Money

By Application

Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

The “Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile Payments market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Mobile Payments market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Mobile Payments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Regions play vital role in Mobile Payments market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Competitive landscape

The Mobile Payments Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Introduction Global Mobile Payments Market – Key Takeaways Global Mobile Payments Market – Market Landscape Global Mobile Payments Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Mobile Payments Market –Analysis Mobile Payments Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis– By Product Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis– By Application Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis– By End User North America Mobile Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022 Europe Mobile Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022 Asia Pacific Mobile Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022 Middle East and Africa Mobile Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022 South and Central America Mobile Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2022 Mobile Payments Market –Industry Landscape Mobile Payments Market –Key Company Profiles Appendix

To Continue…..

