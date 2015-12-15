Vision processing unit Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The vision processing unit is well-defined as the microprocessor, which anticipates accelerating machine vision with artificial intelligence technologies. The vision processing unit is suitable for different categories of machine vision algorithms, which includes image processing, video processing, and others. The vision processing unit is also used to recognize the memory of an object, which provides programmable use for visualizing the objects in 3 dimensions. It is a specific process that is made to do tasks which includes processing, acquiring, analyzing, and understanding digital image. The vision processing unit market is witness growth due to a surge in the adoption of machine vision systems by a wide range of businesses, including consumer automotive, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.

Increasing demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, increasing demand for high computational capability, growing demand for computer vision applications, and high capacity of GPUS and CPUs for industrial vision systems are some of the factors driving the growth of the vision processing unit market. However, the complex programming of the system on which VPU is merged is expected to restrain the growth of the vision processing unit market. Nonetheless, a rise in demand for high-end computing capabilities, an increase in the adoption of smartphones for computer and machine vision, and growth in stringent government regulation toward mission vision systems are helping the vision processing unit market to grow.

The dominant players Vision processing unit market are:

Samsung

Movidius

NXP Semiconductor

Cadence

Ceva

Mediatek

Google

Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei)

Inuitive

Lattice Semiconductor

This worldwide Vision processing unit market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Vision processing unit Market Report.

