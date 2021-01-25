Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market Expected to Reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 – Bio-Rad, Backman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Becton, HiMedia, Danaher, Creative, Alifax Holding

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 20,2020 – Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Antimicrobial Susceptibility is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are utilized to determine the specific antibiotics which are used in order to treat a specific type of infection that is caused by fungus or bacteria. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is pivotal to identify the patients or individuals’ antibiotic treatment & fight against the antibiotic resistance present in the environment. The Antimicrobial susceptibility is mainly driven owing to rise in number of bacterial & fungal infections in both the male and female population on the globe beginning from 2017 to 2025. The factors which includes rise in microbial resistance, need of new broad spectrum antibiotics, surge in number of bacterial infections and increase in awareness about the infection control in healthcare system is fueling the adoption and utility of antimicrobial susceptibility test market on the global scenario. However, inefficient diagnosis, patent expirations, low patient compliance and lack of return on investment along with stringent regulatory norms and policies are the factors which are acting as restraining factors considering the growth of antimicrobial susceptibility market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test:

– Test & Kits

– Culture Media

– Automated Test System

– Consumables

By Method:

– Broth Dilution Method

– Rapid Automated Method

– Disk Diffusion Method

– Gradient Diffusion Method

– Molecular Testing Method

By Test Type:

– Antibacterial

– Antifungal

– Antiparasitics

– Others

By End User:

– Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

– Research and Academic Institutes

– Contract Research Organizations

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

