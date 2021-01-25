Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Expected to Reach USD 934.78 million by 2025 – ABB, Autogrid, Siemens, General, Schneider, Doosan Gridtech

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 20,2020

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market valued approximately USD 291.1 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario. Distributed energy resources management system is a system which allows utilities to manage distribution grids with a range of linked distributed energy generation assets as well as capitalizes on the advantages from the distributed resources encompassing larger utility-grade resources and behind the meter. This is accomplished via specialized software programs, which are based on the specific needs of the energy management organizations or business. Key driving factors of market are reduced costs of wind power and wind storage, increasing share of renewable power generation and paradigm shift in energy generation toward green technology. In addition, increased awareness associated with carbon footprint coupled with revised FIT (Feed in Tariff) rates are anticipated to boost the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

– Solar PV

– Wind

– Energy Storage

– Combined Heat & Power

– Others

By Software:

– Analytics

– Management & Control

– Virtual Power Plants

By End-User:

– Industrial

– Government & Municipalities

– Commercial

– Residential

– Military

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies and Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

