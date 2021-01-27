Healthcare Asset Management Market Expected to to Reach USD 39.4 billion by 2025 – Aeroscout, Awarepoint, GE, IBM, Motorola, Radianse, Siemens, Sonitor

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 20,2020 – Global Healthcare Asset Management Market valued approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Healthcare Asset Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, Organizations success keenly depends on a precise and impactful management of the asset or workforce. It could be applicable to the healthcare organizations as they deal with human life & one concern or issue can result into life threatening situation. The Healthcare asset management deals with medical professionals, medication, patient and devices. It includes an overall management of the individual or patient, medical professionals and devices along with techniques or action are utilized to manage the assets. The Healthcare management market is mainly driven owing to developing countries which includes China and India owing to constantly rising installations of tags across many applications with an aim of reducing the operational costs & capital expenditure. There has been a constant trend of reduction in the budget allocation to hospitals from the whole healthcare spending budget in the developing countries. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare asset management considering both the developed and developing countries is escalating utility rates of mobile devices which includes wheelchairs, IV pumps that leads to constant improvements in inventory and staff management along with rise in patient quality of care.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

– Real Time Location System

– Radio Frequency Identification System

By Component:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Application:

– Staff Management

– Equipment Tracking

– patient Tracking

– Supply Chain Management

By End User:

– Hospital

– Laboratory

– Pharmaceutical

– Bio Technology

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

