Boron Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Borax Argentina S.A., Boron Molecular, Eti Maden, Manufacturas Los and es, Minera Santa Rita

The boron market is projected to grow in the forecast period due to the rising demand for the application of boron in the glass industry. The swelling use of boron in the construction and ceramic industry has boosted the growth of the boron market. However, the low presence of boron, restrict the growth of the boron market. On the other h and , technological advances to improve the properties and quality of product is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the boron market during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. 3M Technical Ceramics

2. Borax Argentina S. A.

3. Boron Molecular

4. Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group Co. Ltd.

5. Eti Maden

6. Manufacturas Los and es

7. Minera Santa Rita

8. Quiborax

9. Rio Tinto

10. Searles Valley Minerals

Boron is the chemical element in group 13 of the periodic table with atomic number 5 and symbol B. Boron has numerous applications, and the most demand ing application is that of glass and is used in glass as an insulator. Boron-based insulation glass acquires a large hold in the consumption of boron. Boron is also used as a supplement in medicines and people also consider applying boric acid that would serve as an astringent. During wars, boron was used as a food preservative too. The deficiency of boron can lead to severe health problems such as hyperthyroidism, arthritis, neural malfunction, and many more.

