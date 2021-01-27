Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments

The global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market accounted to US$ 187.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 486.5 Mn by 2027.

APAC region is the fastest-growing region for carbon fiber-based pressure vessels, owing to increasing population and growing environmental concerns governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan coupled with the rising focus on energy-efficient and environmental friendly CNG vehicles. Moreover, the growing demand from the automotive industry is also expected to drive the growth of Market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

HYOSUNG CORPORATION Solvay Formosa Plastics Corporation Toray Industries, Inc Teijin Limited SGL Carbon Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Kureha Corporation Hexcel Corporation Dowaksa

Market Insights

Rising demands from automotive and industrial applications provides an opportunity for the carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market growth

The carbon fiber offers high modulus and specific strength, high fatigue strength, high stiffness, high pressure withstanding capacity, lower thermal expansion coefficient, corrosion-resistance, and other beneficial properties, which makes them useful in pressure vessels for automotive and other industrial applications. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions, and to increase the fuel efficiency is expected to drive the carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market in automotive applications.

GLOBAL CARBON FIBER IN LIGHT WEIGHT PRESSURE VESSELS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursors

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Pitch

By Tow Size

12k to 24k

Above 24k

Strategic Insights

Merger and acquisition, investment scenario new product development and others were observed as the most adopted strategies in global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market. Few of the recent developments in the global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market are listed below:

2019: Teijin Limited agreed to acquire Renegade Materials Corporation (Renegade) through which Teijin aims at strengthening its carbon fiber and intermediate materials businesses to maintain its position as a leading provider of solutions for aerospace applications.

2018: Toray Industries Inc. entered into an agreement with Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. to purchase all shares of its subsidiary TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. This acquisition was expected to produce substantial synergies by combining the product lineup of the latter with the range of carbon fiber alongwith polymer technologies.

2017: Hexcel launched MAXIM, which is a new Government supported by £7.4 million in research and development of carbon fiber fabrics and expanded its manufacturing facility in Leicester.