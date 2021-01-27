High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Expected to Reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025 – Apple, Deezer, Google, iHeartMedia, Pandora, Spotify

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 20,2020 – Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technique is being widely adopted for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases such as cancer and others as it is found to be effective thrombolysis, hemostasis, tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. The focused ultrasound waves destroys the damaged tissues precisely without harming the outside tissues.

The significant growth registered in forecast period is due to various factors including rising population with chronic diseases across the world and increasing use of HIFU in various treatments such as removal of excess subcutaneous fatty tissues, urinary disorders imaging. However strict regulations associated with approval of the technique is expected to restrain the market growth.On the basis of segmentation, The High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound market is segmented into Type and Applications. The Type segment is classified into Ultrasound-guided and MR-guided. The Applications segment is classified into prostate cancer, bone tumor and soft tissue and uterine fibroids. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound considering the forthcoming years considering the global scenario.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Ultrasound-Guided

– MR-Guided

By Application:

– Prostate Cancer

– Body Tumour and Soft Tissue

– Uterine Fibroids

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

