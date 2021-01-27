Borescopes Market Projected to Reach USD 830 million by 2025 – Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, MORITEX, Mitcorp, VIZAAR, Yateks, Gradient Lens, Lenox, AIT, Schindler

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 20,2020 – Global Borescopes Market valued approximately USD 630 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Borescopes Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Borescopes refers to an optical device having an eyepiece at the end of either rigid or flexible tube, and the other end of the tube consists of and objective lens. This two lenses are connected by an optical relay system lying between them. The system is used for illumination of remote object. The objective lens forms the image of the illumination object and the eyepiece magnifies this image and present it to the viewers eye. Increasing demand from end-use industries is one of the major driving factor which exerting positive impact on the market growth rate across the world. Borescopes are simpler in design, it is more economical, they are easy to use and offer clear images and it has ability to identify imperfections like cracks as minute as 0.001. These benefits which is offered by borescopes are also resulting increasing sales of borescopes in the upcoming years. Moreover, growing research and developing activity in the optical devices is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. However, high cost associated with borescopes is one of the major restraining factor of borescopes market across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Flexible Borescopes

– Rigid Borescopes

By Application:

– General Industry

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Construction

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Borescopes Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

