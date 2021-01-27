Blister Packaging Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments
Blister packaging market will grow owing to the driving factors such as cost-effectiveness and downsizing of packaging requirements. Additionally, growing demand for the tamper evidence design of packaging for the product protection will further propel the demand for the blister packaging market. Predominantly, incapability of blister packs for the packaging of heavy items would limit the applicability of the blister packaging. However, the emergence of bio-based plastics and growing demand for attractive convenient packaging will open new opportunities for the blister packaging market.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
1.Amcor Limited
2.Bemis Company, Inc.
3.Constantia Flexibles GmbH
4.Display Pack, Inc.
5.E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
6.Klockner Pentaplast Group
7.Sonoco Products Company
8.Tekni-Plex, Inc.
9.The DOW Chemical Company
10.Westrock Company
Blister packaging is a pre-formed pack of plastic used for packaging application. Thermoformed plastic is applied in making of the formable web in blister packs. These formable webs are used to make cavity or pockets for the blister packs. Blister packs have the backing of paperboards, aluminum foil or plastic. In pharmaceutical applications, blister packaging is applied for packaging of disintegrated capsules, tablets, etc. Blister packs are also utilized in the packaging of contact lenses with a predetermined amount of saline solution and heat-sealed around the periphery of the contact lens compartment. Blister packs provide protection to the product from humidity, contamination. Different types of blister packaging like carded, clamshell, etc. are used as per the specific packaging requirements.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blister Packaging Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Blister Packaging Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
