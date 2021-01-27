Concrete Fiber Market by Worldwide Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2027

Worldwide Concrete Fiber Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Concrete Fiber industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Concrete Fiber market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Concrete Fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Concrete Fiber players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Concrete fiber is a combination of cement or concrete and uniformly dispersed and discrete fiber. Fiber reinforced concrete are of various types such as synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, etc. Fibers reinforced concrete have excellent resistance to impact, vibration, and blasts. Fiber used in concrete for the purpose of avoiding cracking which occur due to plastic shrinkage and drying shrinkage

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Concrete Fiber market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The concrete fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry. On the basis of type, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, natural concrete fiber, basalt fiber reinforced concrete. On the basis of end use industry, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, industrial flooring, others.

