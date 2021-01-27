Data Center Switch Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The “Global Data Center Switch Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the data center switch market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, end-user, and geography. The global data center switch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data center switch market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The data center switches are used mainly by large enterprises and cloud providers that rely heavily on virtualization. These newer switches have density and performance characteristics that can be deployed throughout the data center or to anchor a two-tier or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture. Access switches offer many features that cater specifically to end-devices that the upper tiers do not require. For example, access switches commonly support Power over Ethernet, which can power many endpoint devices, including wireless access points and security cameras.

The growing constructions of data centers across the globe anticipated to be the major drivers for the data center switch market. Reluctance towards the adoptions of upcoming technologies globally would challenge the growth of the data center switch market. Various developing and emerging economies and countries are presenting data center providers ample opportunity for growth thereby creating more opportunities for the data center switch providers.

The global data center switch market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. Based on type, the data center switch market is segmented into core switches, distribution switches, and access switches. On the basis of technology, the data center switch market is segmented into Ethernet, fiber channel, and infiniband. Further, the data center switch market is segmented on the basis of end-user into enterprises, telecommunications industry, Government organizations, and cloud service providers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global data center switch market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data center switch market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the data center switch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the data center switch in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the data center switch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from data center switch market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for data center switch in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the data center switch market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the data center switch market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arista Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Extreme Networks

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Agema Systems, Inc., Bay Microsystem, Blade Network Technologies, Centec Networks, Cumulus Networks, Dell EMC, D-Link, Edgecore Networks, Ericsson, H3C Technologies, Innovium, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Nokia Networks, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), and Silicom are few other market players from value chain in the data center switch market which are not profiled in the report but the can be included based on request.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Center Switch Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Center Switch Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Center Switch Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Center Switch Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

