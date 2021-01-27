Coronary Stents Market 2020 Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

The coronary stents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for coronary stents is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025. The market for coronary stents has been witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. The coronary stents market is subject to strict and mandated regulatory policies. The companies operating in the market follow stringent regulations of the manufacturing guidelines. In addition, these manufacturing companies are focusing to invest in R&D to develop advanced products for end users such as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and the cardiac centers, among others.

Coronary stents are narrow expandable tubes, which are used to treat coronary diseases such as, artery blockage. These stents are used to perform angioplasty to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Coronary stents are usually made up of metal mesh, which acts against corrosion and helps to prevent the artery from recoiling or blocking again.

The major players operating in the market of coronary stents market include Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Concepts Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. Kg, Stentys SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Translumina GmbH, and Terumo Corporation.

The market for coronary stents is well established in North America region, especially in the U.S and Canada. Rising prevalence of various types of cardiac diseases and subsequent usage of coronary stents to treat these diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of coronary stents market in the country. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, nearly 15.5 million persons aged above 20 years in the US have coronary heart diseases (CHD). The rising number of the coronary heart diseases need more number of coronary stents, hence, the coronary stents market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Progressive industry trends in the global Coronary Stents market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Coronary Stents market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Coronary Stents demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Coronary Stents demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Coronary Stents market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Coronary Stents market growth

• Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Coronary Stents market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Coronary Stents market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Market segmentation:

Coronary Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Biodegradable Stents, Bare Metal Stents & Drug Eluting Stents); Absorption Rate (Slow Absorption Rate & Fast Absorption Rate); by Material (Nitinol, Polymer, Nickel, Gold, Tantalum, Stainless Steel); & End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals and Cardiac Centers)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

