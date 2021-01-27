Vials Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2025

Global Vials Market: Snapshot

The chromatography market along with the packaging market serves as the top driver of the global vials market. Owing to the dynamic nature of the global chromatography market, where end user and existing technologies experience incessant change, the demand for vials in this sector is likely to be high, thus benefitting the global vials market in return. Vials are basically small glass or plastic bottles that employed for storing medications such as capsules, liquids, and powders. With respect to the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, the demand for vials is also expected to be comparatively high from these industries along with the ones mentioned above.

To maintain a leading position in the global market and stay competitive, the leading companies are focusing spontaneously on investments and enhancing their research and development activities for manufacturing new products by deploying advanced technologies for the purpose. The demand for vials is basically anticipated to be driven by the constant need for chromatography processes in industries such as insecticides, pesticides, food and beverages, chemicals, life sciences, and biotechnology.

Based on region, the prevalence of leading players in Europe and North America are likely to make these regions potential prospects for the entry of new players to make the most of the available opportunities. As for the existing players in these, they are focusing on expanding their services and products to countries in the Asia Pacific region with the prevalence of a large population base and well equipped laboratories for carrying out further research.

Global Vials Market: Comprehensive Overview

Vial also known as phial or flacon, is a small plastic or a glass bottle or vessel. Vials are primarily used to store medication such as powders, liquids or capsules. In the past, vials were made of glass, but now, various plastic materials, including polypropylene are being used in manufacturing vials. Varieties of closed systems are used during the manufacturing of vials, including screw vials and crimp vials. In addition, plastic vials can have various other types of closure systems including flip-tops or snap caps. A vial can either be bottle shaped or can have a bottle-like shape with a neck. The volume that is defined by the neck of the vial is called the headspace.

However, the bottom of the vial is usually flat, unlike that of test tubes, which is circular or rounded. The small vials, which are bottle shaped, are typically used in chemical laboratories and are known as McCartney’s bottles or bijou. The bijou bottles are usually smaller, and have holding capacity of around 10mm. Various laboratories use different types of vials depending on their need such as low adsorption vials, certified vials, screw top vials, 9mm screw top vials, snap ring vials, crimp top vials, polypropylene vials, interlocked vials, inserts, versa vials, shell vials, center drain vials and headspace vials.

Vials are primarily used as scientific sample vessels specifically in auto sampler devices employed in the analytical chromatography process. In addition, vials are used as primary or secondary packaging material in order to store various medicines in their powder, granular or liquid form. Medications of highly sensitive nature can only be stored in vials in order to protect them from external environment.

Global Vials Market: Trends and Prospects

The chromatography accessory market as well as the packaging market boosts demand for vials in the global market. The chromatography market is technology driven, where new technologies and end users witness continuous and rapid change. All major companies continue to invest, in order to expand its research and development team, with principal aim of introducing new products and technologies in the market. The vials market is the fastest growing segment in the chromatography accessory market, and is expected to grow even further over the next few years, owing to innovations, in terms of various types of materials used in the manufacturing and designing of vials. The demand for vials is essentially driven by the increasing demand for chromatography procedures in various industries including biotechnology, life sciences, chemicals, food and beverage, pesticides, and insecticides. In addition, increasing investments made by the government in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in the biochemical industry, is expected to boost the vials market in the projected period.

Global Vials Market: Regional Outlook

The key regions of the vials market are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Major players in the North American region as well as the European region are focused on increasing their presence in various high growth markets of the Asia pacific region. Various companies plan to expand their base in emerging countries like India, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. These markets offer a wide range of opportunities for growth and are expected to become high investment regions as well as new revenue pockets for the global market. High population, new technologies, increasing number of chemical laboratories, high investment in various research and development activities, and favorable demographics are expected to drive the global vials market.

Global Vials Market: Key Market Players

The key vials market players include MeadWestvaco Corporation., Amcor Ltd, Schott AG, Rexam PLC, Gerresheimer AG, and West Pharmaceutical Services.

