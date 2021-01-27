Automation-as-a-Service Market Demand, Growth Potential and Opportunity Outlook 2027: Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automation-as-a-Service Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global automation-as-a-service market is expected to reach US$ 23.40 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are ushering in a new age of automation, as machines match or outperform human performance in a range of work activities, including ones requiring cognitive capabilities. Automation of activities can enable businesses to improve performance, by reducing errors and improving quality and speed, and in some cases achieving outcomes that go beyond human capabilities. Automation also contributes to productivity, as it has done historically. At a time of lackluster productivity growth, this would give a needed boost to economic growth and prosperity and help offset the impact of a declining share of the working-age population in many countries.

Growth of novel technologies including cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence is expected to promote the development of automation tools at a rapid pace. Application of intelligent technologies among the innovation leaders and business pioneers is predicted to create a platform that would lead to development of improvised framework, which would incorporate everything from staffing and general expenses to execution and productivity. Further, organizations around the world are highly investing in innovative and disruptive technologies such as RPA, process automation, AI, ML, Blockchain, and others to drive optimization and refocus their critical resources on tasks that boost revenue growth and innovation.

The ICT companies and various industry players are planning to make substantial investments in automation solutions and services. The automation platforms offered by the vendors along with the technology-oriented automation proficiency enable the clients to focus on creating better business value. Apart from the large enterprises, various SMEs around the world are also adopting the automation services to ease their business operations. This trend is predominantly driven by the presence of new category of cloud only solutions, which help in minimizing integration complexities and installation costs with quick setup.

The global market for automation-as-a-service is projected to exhibit high growth in near future. Factors including cost benefits offered by automation solution and rapid product innovation by the technology providers are propelling the adoption in diverse industry verticals. However, alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency are might hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the automation-as-a-service market include Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., and UiPath among others.

